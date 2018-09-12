The Rock’s daughter begins training at WWE Performance Center

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, The Rock’s daughter (Simone Johnson) has started training on a part-time basis at the WWE Performance Center. The site notes that Zelina Vega talked about becoming close with Simone Johnson and revealed the 17-year-old has been training there during an appearance on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast. The site says that Simone has been training part-time at the PC for the past few months, just occasional sessions with trainers, but the word is that she’ll be starting at the facility in a more serious manner in the near future (once she turns 18).





(Visited 1 times, 80 visits today)