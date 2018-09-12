Source: McMahon high on Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega

Sep 12, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

According to Joe Peisich and the Barnburner Fired Up podcast (via Ringside News) Vince McMahon is so into the Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega act that he might even position Almas to be in a main event spot at WrestleMania by having him win the Royal Rumble…

“Vince McMahon is in love with them. Expect huge things. I have even heard a rumor that Vince may even make Andrade Cien Almas win the Royal Rumble.”

(Visited 1 times, 50 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

9/11/18 Impact conference call with Josh Mathews and Scarlett Bordeaux

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal