Chris Jericho: “It’s fun to not work for Vince [McMahon] right now”

“There is a whole market now for hardcore wrestling fans,” Jericho said. “Maybe not even hardcore anymore. There’s a whole strain of fans of wrestling that are excited about all of these other options. I mean I didn’t think there was any chance of me doing All In, but at this point in time, sure there’s a chance. I mean if there’s a match that’s presented to me that’s interesting if I’m free, like like why not? Like I’m really kind of enjoying this free agency and realizing why do I have to just keep it in Japan? What if I do want to do more stuff in the States?

“I’m not really worrying about what anybody thinks. At this point in time, I think for the first time in my career in 28 years, I’m kind of completely in control and it’s fun, ya know? I really enjoy not having to run my ideas that I know are gonna work through a committee of two or three people, or having to wait three hours in front of a door to go pitch it to one guy and hope that he likes it. At this point in time, we’re all pros and we know what works and what doesn’t work, and if we’re not sure we can ask other guys and kind of work together.”

Jericho’s last appearance for WWE was at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this past April. Since then, he defeated Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship and attacked Kenny Omega at last weekend’s All In event, which was his first non-WWE appearance for a pro wrestling company in the U.S. since he left WCW in 1999. Jericho admitted that he’s having fun not working for WWE right now.

“In WWE when you work there, once again, you gotta go with whatever it is that he wants to go with,” Jericho noted. “That’s fine. When you work for Vince that’s just the way it is, but it’s fun to not work for Vince right now, and have some of these other ideas you can kind of explore.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





