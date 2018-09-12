9/12/18 WWE NXT Recap: Burch/Lorcan vs. Jaoude/Bononi; Baszler in Action; Sullivan/Mendoza; Belair/Cross Main Event

The show opens with Tommaso Ciampa arriving to the arena, completely ignoring the reporters as they ask him questions. The opening credits then roll and Mauro Ranello, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi

Burch and Bononi start the match and Burch takes control and takes Bononi down with a dropkick. Lorcan tags in and he and Burch double-suplex Bononi. Burch tags back in and he drops Bononi to the mat and applied a shoulder bar. Bononi eventually gets to his corner and Jaoude tags in. Jaoude drops Burch to the mat and then delivers a knee strike. Bononi tags back in and delivers elbow shots in the corner. Jaoude tags back in and he and Bononi double-team Burch for a bit. Jaoude goes for a cover, but Burch kicks out at two. Burch tags in Lorcan, who slaps Jaoude and delivers a European uppercut. Lorcan powers Jaoude to the mat and tags in Burch. They deliver an elevated DDT to Jaoude and Burch gets the pin fall.

Winners: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.

We see that Bianca Belair and Nikki Cross will go one-on-one tonight, as well as Shayna Baszler being in action.

Back from the break, the NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa, with new entrance music, makes his way to the ring. Ciampa says his new music is his way of telling the crowd to shut up. Ciampa says everyone is going to worship their master at work. Ciampa is not going to lie because he never lies. He says he had all of the intentions in the world of taking out Aleister Black, but someone beat him to the punch. He says he wishes he knew who it was, but he doesn’t. Ciampa says do not confuse what he is saying. Black says even if Black would have made it to TakeOver, he would have lost just like Gargano did. Ciampa leans into his title and then begins speaking for it. Ciampa says the title told him thank you for returning it to the main event of TakeOver. Ciampa says he talks the talk and walks the walk and he is the greatest success story in the history of NXT.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Violet Payne

Baszler drops Payne immediately and delivers rights and lefts. Baszler delivers a knee strike and then begins joint manipulation. Baszler locks in an arm-bar and then stomps down onto her arm. Baszler locks in the Kirifuda Clutch and the refere calls for the bell.

Winner: Shayna Baszler.

-After the match, Baszler keeps the attack going on Payne. Baszler locks in another Kirifuda Clutch before a couple of referees finally separate her from Payne. Baszler goes back and locks it in for a third time before finally walking to the back.

We see that Raul Mendoza will go one-on-one with Lars Sullivan later tonight. First, we take a look at some footage of a confrontation between Heavy Machinery and Tommaso Ciampa. They say they don’t believe what Ciampa is saying as Ciampa walks up. Otis Dozovic challenges Ciampa to a match, but William Regal walks up and tells them it’s going to happen another time. He tells Ciampa to come to his office.

We see Bianca Belair warming up for her match backstage as we head to a break.

Back from the break, we see The Undisputed ERA backstage. They talk down about War Raiders and say they aren’t scared of anybody. They mock the Raiders for a bit and then Adam Cole says they can’t forget about the match between Ricochet and Pete Dunne next week. He says the winner of that match will eventually defend both titles against him and they will lost both titles to him.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Lars Sullivan vs. Raul Mendoza

Mendoza dropkicks Sullivan into the corner and connects with an springboard enzuiguri. Sullivan comes back and slams Mendoza down to the mat and takes control. Sullivan tosses Mendoza across the ring and then does it a third time. Sullivan splashes Mendoza in the corner and slams him to the mat again. Mendoza tries to fight back, but Sullivan delivers a cross-face strike. Sullivan wrenches Mendoza’s neck, but Mendoza fights back with elbows. Sullivan shoves Mendoza to the corner and charges, but Mendoza moves and Sullivan hits the ring post. Mendoza delivers a kick to the head and comes off the ropes, but Sullivan catches him and power slams him to the mat. Sullivan delivers a series of cross-faces and then delivers the Freak Accident and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Lars Sullivan.

We take a look back to two weeks ago when miscommunication between Pete Dunne and Ricochet led to them losing to Adam Cole and Roderick Strong. We then see Dunne arriving to the arena earlier today. Dunne says his mindset is absolutely fine and what happened two weeks ago was Ricochet’s fault. He says he takes some of the blame for getting involved in Ricochet’s business, but Ricochet has a piece of gold that he wants and he plans on taking it. We then see an interview with Ricochet. Ricochet says he likes that Dunne thinks that he doesn’t have what it takes to retain his title and to handle the high-pressure situations. Ricochet says Dunne is another mountain that he has to climb and he will take Dunne’s title for his own next week.

back from the break, we see a vignette for The Forgotten Sons. We then see a confrontation between Dakota Kai and Deonna Purrazzro and Aliyah and Lacey Evans. We then see that Kai and Purrazzo will take on Evans and Aliyah next week.

We see Kairi Sane, shortly, in Regal’s office. He dismisses her and Kassius Ohno walks in. Regal says he doesn’t need to talk to Ohno and Ohno gets offended. He asks if he is invisible and Regal says he doesn’t need to talk to him because he has an alibi for Ohno. Ohno says he has been pushed to the back of the line and he is getting tired of getting leap-frogged. He says he is under the radar and tells Regal to let him know when the new, shiny toy gets here.

Match #4 – Singles Match: Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross

Cross toys around with Belair to start the match. Cross delivers a monkey flip and then connects with a head-scissors take down. Cross goes for the sleeper, but Belair counters into a back-breaker and goes for the cover and Cross kicks out at two. Belair drives her shoulder into Cross in the corner and applies a bear-hug. Cross fights back with elbow strikes, but Belair shoves her into the corner. Belair delivers a press slam and goes for a standing splash, but Cross moves out of the way. Cross comes back with a cross-body and follows it up with a forearm and a clothesline. Cross takes Belair down with a Thesz Press and delivers rights and lefts. Cross splashes Belair in the corner and then goes up top. Belair rolls out of the ring, but Cross traps her in the ring skirt and delivers right hands. Belair comes back and slams Cross into the steps. Belair whips Cross with her hair, but Cross comes back with a sleeper hold. Belair drops down and slams Cross onto the stage and both women are counted out.

Match Result: Double Countout.

-After the match, the women keep brawling on the floor as referees try to separate them. Belair tosses Cross over the announce table and walks away, but Cross comes back and delivers a cross-body to Belair and all of the referees as the show comes to a close.

