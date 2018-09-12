9/12/18 WWE Mae Young Classic Coverage: Season 2, Episode 2 – First Round Continues

Season 2, Episode 2 opens with a recap of last week’s episode. We then see a quick rundown of tonight’s matches and then the opening credits roll. In the arena, Beth Phoenix, Michael Cole, and Renee Young welcome us to the show. We then take a look at this evening’s first two competitors: Deonna Purrazzo and Priscilla Kelly.

Match #1 – Mae Young Classic Tournament First Round Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Priscilla Kelly

They lock up and Kelly drops Purrazzo to the match with a snap-mare take down. Kelly applies a leg scissors hold, but Purrazzo is able to get free. Kelly drives a knee into Purrazzo’s midsection, but Purrazzo comes back with a quick roll-up for a two count. Purrazzo leg-whips Kelly to the mat and goes for an arm-bar, but Kelly gets to the ropes. Kelly comes back with a kick to the face and goes for the cover, but Purrazzo kicks out at two. Kelly backs Purrazzo into the corner and delivers a few chops. Kelly whips Purrazzo to the mat and delivers a knee strike. Kelly goes for the cover, but Purrazzo kicks out at two. Kelly applies a modified dragon sleeper, but Purrazzo gets free. Purrazzo delivers a dropkick to Kelly and goes for the cover, but Kelly kicks out at two. Kelly takes advantage again and slams Purrazzo to the mat and gets another two count. Kelly tries to keep control, but Purrazzo rolls through and locks in an arm-bar and Kelly taps out.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo.

We take a look at the next two competitors: Aeriel Monroe and Zeuxis.

Match #2 – Mae Young Classic Tournament First Round Match: Aeriel Monroe vs. Zeuxis

They lock up and Monroe takes quick advantage. Monroe delivers a kick to the face and goes for the cover, but Zeuxis kicks out at two. Zeuxis fights back and grabs Monroe by the hair, which fires Monroe up. Monroe drops Zeuxis with a back hand strike. Zeuxis comes back and drops Monroe to the mat and slams her into the corner. Zeuxis tosses Monroe across the ring a few times and goes for the cover, but Monroe kicks out at two. Zeuxis slams Monroe to the mat again and gets another two count. Zeuxis applies a modified camel clutch and then slams her face into the mat. Zeuxis goes for a kick, but Monroe counters and knees Zeuxis in the face. Monroe kicks Zeuxis in the face and goes for the cover, but Zeuxis kicks out at two. Zeuxis comes back with a quick roll-up for a two count, but Monroe comes back with a DDT. Monroe strikes Zeuxis in the corner, but Zeuxis gets her on the top rope. Zeuxis delivers a top-rope Spanish Fly and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Zeuxis.

We take a look at the next two competitors: Kacy Catanzaro and Reina Gonzalez.

Match #3 – Mae Young Classic Tournament First Round Match: Kacy Catanzaro vs. Reina Gonzalez

Gonzalez slams Catanzaro into the corner, but Catanzaro comes back and delivers an enzuiguri into the corner. Gonzalez delivers a back-breaker and then chokes Catanzaro over the middle rope. Gonzalez slams Catanzaro into the corner and then stomps her down to the mat. Gonzalez slams Catanzaro to the mat and goes for the cover, but Catanzaro kicks out at two. Gonzalez delivers another back-breaker and then applies a submission down on the mat. Gonzalez clubs Catanzaro down to the mat and then delivers another power slam. Gonzalez goes for the cover, but Catanzaro kicks out at two. Gonzalez delivers an elbow drop and then tosses Catanzaro in the corner. Gonzalez charges, but Catanzaro moves out of the way. Catanzaro delivers a few dropkicks to Gonzalez’s knees and then sends her into the ropes. Catanzaro drapes Gonzalez over the middle rope and then delivers a missile dropkick. Catanzaro flips onto Gonzalez and goes for the cover, but Gonzalez kicks out at two. Gonzalez comes back and goes for a slam, but Catanzaro counters with a sunset flip and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kacy Catanzaro.

-After the match, Gonzalez gets into Catanzaro’s face, but then puts her on her shoulder and lifts her into the air to congratulate her.

We take a look at the final two competitors for the evening: Ashley Rayne and Mercedes Martinez.

Match #4 – Mae Young Classic Tournament First Round Match: Ashley Rayne vs. Mercedes Martinez

They lock up and Mercedes drops Rayne to the mat and applies a front face-lock. Rayne counters into a wrist-lock, but Mercedes takes control again with her own wrist-lock. Rayne counters and takes Mercedes to the mat and applies a head-lock. Mercedes picks her up and drops her with a suplex. Mercedes goes for the cover, but Rayne kicks out at two. Mercedes applies a rear chin-lock on the mat, but Rayne gets free and rolls Mercedes up for two. Rayne delivers a jaw-breaker, but Mercedes catches her coming off the ropes and delivers a modified Brain Buster for a two count. Mercedes applies an inverted Full Nelson, but Rayne makes it to the ropes. Mercedes backs Rayne into the corner and delivers a series of rights. Rayne comes back and goes for a DDT from the ropes, but Mercedes counters and delivers a vertical suplex. Mercedes doesn’t let go and goes for another, but Rayne lands on her feet and delivers a neck-breaker and gets a two count.

Rayne delivers a sliding forearm and then a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Mercedes kicks out at two. Mercedes comes back with a spine-buster and goes for the cover, but Rayne kicks out at two. Rayne comes back with forearm shots and chops and drops Mercedes to the mat. Rayne delivers a flying clothesline and then a neck-breaker. Rayne delivers a forearm in the corner and then goes up top. Rayner delivers a cross-body and then delivers the guillotine drop and gets a two count. Rayne goes for the guillotine drop again, but Mercedes counters. Rayne comes right back with a step-up enzuiguri and goes for another guillotine drop, but Mercedes counters with a knee strike. Mercedes slams Rayne to the mat with a fisherman’s buster and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez.

