9/10/18 Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw drew an average of 2,740,000 for the first head-to-head with NFL for the new season, down 132,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast.

Hour one drew 2,818,000 viewers, followed by 2,801,000 viewers in the second hour, and then down to 2,601,000 viewers for the third and final hour. This was the least-watched Raw in nine weeks.

Raw was #5, #6, and #7 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographics and #3 in overall viewership for the night.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

