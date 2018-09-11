WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – September 10, 2018 – Beaumont, Texas

1. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Carmella

2. R-Truth defeated Harper

3. Mixed Tag Team Match

Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega

4. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The New Day (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, SAnitY, and The Usos

5. Asuka and Naomi defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

6. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton

7. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) defeated The Miz

