Raw Tag Team titles match added to Hell In A Cell 2018

The eighth match for the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view was made official last night on Raw with the Raw Tag Team titles set to be defended by Ziggler and McIntyre.

Just days away from the show, Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins and fellow Shield member Dean Ambrose got themselves a title shot after Rollins threatened acting GM Baron Corbin following his false police report from last week.

Earlier in the broadcast, Corbin said he would strip Reigns from his Universal title and Rollins of his Intercontinental title if The Shield got back after they were ejected from the building. Rollins and Ambrose still returned, attacking the tag champs after they defended their titles against The B-Team.

