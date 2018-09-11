Nash comments on a poll that asked who’s the bigger star – HHH, HBK or Taker

Sep 11, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: Kevin Nash
What is wrong with Nash and the whole nwo. Just can’t hack that they can’t go no more and the three in this poll. Hogan said that nwo would of destroyed shield at there peak. I bet the shield won’t go on to be burnt out racist alcoholics and bag head druggies tho.
All due respect to Kevin but the poll was who is the bigger star in the eyes of the fans not the respective guys friends. They’re all stars but The Undertaker is who the fans still want to see the most and that is the “star quality” not whose been champion the most times or whose running the company.
