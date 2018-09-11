Mick Foley stepping back inside Hell In A Cell this Sunday on PPV

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be stepping back inside the Hell In A Cell structure this Sunday to referee the match between Universal champion Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

The announcement was made on Raw last night after Foley interrupted Elias and broke the news about his involvement.

Foley has participated in four Hell In A Cell matches throughout his career but has zero victories in this gimmick match.

A WWE Network special on Foley’s match against Taker will air immediately following the pay-per-view.





