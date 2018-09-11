Matt Hardy: “In a perfect world, in a perfect scenario, I will finish the remainder of my career with WWE”

Matt Hardy recently took part in a YouTube Q&A where he addressed many questions that fans had for him. While he expressed a desire to stay with WWE for the remainder of his career, you can never truly know what the future holds. Hardy has been with Impact and ROH before and didn’t write them out completely. After all, he could find himself in a position like Chris Jericho where he can pick and choose his dates.

“In a perfect world, in a perfect scenario, I will finish the remainder of my career with WWE. When I came back to the WWE, I really wanted to and it was really important to me because I feel like I owed WWE a debt. I hated how I left in 2010 and 2011.”

“I was just burned out on every level possible and I wanted to come back and leave on a high note. I felt like I owed them a debt in many ways.”

“With that being said, I’m not naive enough to say ‘I will never leave WWE,’ anything is possible in this world, we don’t live in a perfect world, we don’t live in a perfect scenario. Sure, could I see myself going back to Impact Wrestling or Ring of Honor,”

“if something didn’t work with the scheduling, or whatever the job was, if it conflicted with my family and I could do a shot here and there, kind of have my own schedule, almost like a Chris Jericho does? Sure, it’s a possibility.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 83 visits today)