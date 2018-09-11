Jim Ross doesn’t expect Cody & The Young Bucks at MSG G1 Supercard

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio. “Good Ole’ JR” sat down for a conversation with fellow Hall Of Famer Bully Ray.

The pair discussed next year’s G1 Supercard being put on by Ring Of Honor (ROH) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Some of the biggest names in indy professional wrestling are expected to be on the card.

Ross doesn’t expect three big names to be on the card, however. He says his gut tells him Cody and The Young Bucks probably won’t be a part of the show:

“No, I don’t think so,” said Ross. “I don’t have anything concrete to base that on other than my gut instinct. My gut instinct is no. There’s too many big, big dollars that are possible to obtain. Cody has to start a family, probably will someday. Money is big in this delicate business.

“Bubba, you’re a [expletive] tank. You don’t get hurt, but everybody ain’t like you. Some of these guys can’t even tie their shoes nowadays and they need to save their money. So I’m hoping these kids will learn from some of their peers and predecessors.

“Hey I can have my run and sell a bunch of T-shirts, but the bottom line is I gotta have a bunch of money in the bank.”

(Pwguru)





(Visited 1 times, 60 visits today)