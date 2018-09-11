CM Punk says no “real offer” was made for him to appear at All In

Appearing on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on ESPN yesterday afternoon, former WWE champion CM Punk said that no real offer was made for him to appear at All In despite Cody saying that Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks made him a real offer.

Punk said that they called him and said “Hey, if you want to come, you should come,” but they never pitched a scenario for him and mentioned that the conversation was “extremely vague” and they never contacted him again after that. Punk added that he still would have refused as he is currently busy filming a movie and September 1 was a full day of filming.

Helwani then proceeded to ask Punk if any other wrestling company contacted him and Punk responded in the negative. “There’s nothing that interests me in wrestling,” he said.

Discussing his MMA future, Punk said he has not talked to Dana White since his loss in June but did reach out to the UFC to see if he can use the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. He said that he’s open to fighting in different organizations and thought it did not make sense to fight in the UFC again for now.





