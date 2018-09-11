Chris Jericho says All In appearance did not help cruise ticket sales

On Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho revealed that his surprise appearance at All In didn’t result in any immediate sales for his Rock ‘n Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise.

“I found out today that I sold zero cabins yesterday,” Jericho said a few days after All In. “Everyone’s watching the pay-per-view [on demand] so hopefully it goes that way.”

Jericho’s All In appearance built up his ongoing feud with Kenny Omega which will continue at the cruise. Jericho described his All In appearance as one of the coolest moments of his career.

“Just being there was huge, the cruise thing, the shirt, the reveal, the Pentagon thing. It was one of the coolest moments of my career and I’m glad I got to do that in the States after doing it in Japan the last couple of times.”

Jericho’s cruise sets sail on October 27th.

