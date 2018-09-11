Buddy Murphy says he pitched the idea for his move to 205 Live

Buddy Murphy recently spoke with news.com.au and spoke about dropping weight and pitching his move to 205 Live from NXT…

On His NXT Run: “I was obviously in NXT for a while and had some success, but then I found myself lurking in the shadows and not really doing much. I took it upon myself to create an opportunity. I dropped about 25 pounds, I got an opportunity, I took it and now I’m trying to create a brand.”

On Pitching The Move to 205 Live: “I always watched 205 Live on the sidelines. It’s more my style, I like the quick and innovative moves. I just thought the brand was going to thrive and I wanted to be a part of it. I pitched the move [to WWE] and I kind of took it upon myself. When I first said it they said no, but I dropped the weight myself and gave them no excuse.”

On Facing Cedric Alexander at the WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia: “Getting the chance to wrestle in the middle of [Melbourne Cricket Ground], doing what I do, in my home city – that’s WrestleMania for me. It doesn’t get much better than that.”





