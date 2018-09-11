9/11/18 WWE 205 Live Recap: Murphy/Metalik; Ali Back in Action; Alexander/Tozawa vs. Gallagher/Gulak Main Event

The opening credits roll and then Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson, and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Gran Metalik

They exchange waist-locks and Murphy takes Metalik down with a side-headlock, but Metalik gets free and they are at a stalemate. Murphy kicks Metalik in the midsection and sends him off the ropes, but Metalik comes back with a hurricanrana and a dropkick that sends Murphy to the floor. Metalik goes after him, but Murphy takes advantage and slams Metalik into the barricade a few times. Murphy tosses Metalik back into the ring, but Metalik comes back with a dropkick. Metalik kicks Murphy in the face and then connects with a moonsault from the top rope. Metalik tosses Murphy back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Murphy kicks out at one. Murphy fights back and sends Metalik to the apron and slams him face-first into the ring post. Murphy gets Metalik back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Metalik kicks out at two.

Murphy drives a knee into Metalik’s back and applies a rear chin-lock. Murphy slams Metalik into the corner and beats him down with right hands. Murphy puts Metalik up top and then follows. Murphy goes for a suplex, but Metalik fights back. Metalik slams Murphy into the top turnbuckle and then delivers a sunset flip power-bomb and both men are down. Metalik delivers an enzuiguri and then connects with a cross-body from the ropes. Metalik delivers an inverse sling-blade and then a few chops. Metalik connects with a springboard back elbow and goes for the cover, but Murphy kicks out at two. Metalik lifts Murphy, but Murphy counters. Metalik delivers a superkick and then connects with a moonsault. Metalik goes up top again, but Murphy knocks him right back down. Murphy catches Metalik with a sit-out power bomb after he comes off the ropes and goes for the cover, but Metalik kicks out at two.

Metalik comes back and delivers another superkick and then turns Murphy inside-out with a clothesline. Metalik delivers the Metalik Driver and goes for the cover, but Murphy kicks out at two. Metalik delivers a series of back elbows, but Murphy comes back wiht a knee to the face. Murphy delivers Murphy’s Law and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Buddy Murphy.

-After the match, Murphy says he has said it before and he is going to say it again: you can’t stop the unstoppable. He says he is the biggest, fastest, and strongest Cruiserweight in the division and tonight’s victory is a little step forward to becoming the next WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

—

Vic Joseph informs us that Mustafa Ali has been cleared for in-ring competition and that he will be in action tonight. We then take a look back to Ali’s match against Hideo Itami last month when Ali first collapsed in the ring. We see Ali warming up backstage and Cedric Alexander walks up. Alexander wishes him luck and says 205 Live hasn’t been the same since he’s been gone. Ali says he wishes he was teaming with Alexander tonight, but Alexander tells him to worry about him and says he’s good with his partner. We see Akira Tozawa warming up as well and Ali says Alexander is in good hands and walks away.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Local Competitor

Before the match, Hideo Itami’s music hits and he comes to the stage. He says he came to watch Ali’s match and says he missed Ali. Itami says he hopes Ali is feeling better and wishes him luck while laughing.

Ali chops his opponent against the ropes and then sends him down to the mat. Ali clotheslines his opponent in the corner and then kicks him in the face. Ali delivers a face-buster, but stares Itami down and his opponent slams him into the turnbuckle. Ali comes back with a superkick and delivers the tornado DDT. Ali pulls his opponent to the corner and delivers the 0-5-4 and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mustafa Ali.

—

Drake Maverick is in his office backstage when Drew Gulak and Gentleman Jack Gallagher walk in. He says he is excited for the main event but he hopes it doesn’t devolve into chaos. Gulak says their sole purpose tonight is to win the match for their comrade The Brian Kendrick, who is at home with an interview. Gulak says he is looking forward to creating a positive working relationship with Maverick after he becomes the Cruiserweight Champion.

—

We see a promo from Noam Dar. He calls out Lio Rush and says he made it to 205 Live at 22, while Rush brags about being the “23-year-old piece of gold,” and says he will meet him in the ring whenever he wants. Rush says Dar needs to keep his name out of his mouth and is already past his prime. Rush says Dar will feel the rush next week.

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Akira Tozawa and Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak and Gentleman Jack Gallagher

Alexander and Gulak start the match and Alexander drops him with a waist-lock take down. Gulak fights back, but Alexander keeps advantage. Alexander goes for a quick Lumbar Check, but Gulak gets away and backs into the corner. Gallagher tags in and Alexander takes him down with a side-headlock take down. Gallagher fights to his feet and begins joint manipulation. Alexander gets free and tags in Tozawa. They double-team Gallagher for a bit, but he tags in Gulak. Tozawa drops Gulak with a right hand and then knees him in the chest. Tozawa delivers the standing senton and goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out at one. Gulak fights back with a knee to the midsection and sends Tozawa off the ropes, but Tozawa counters with a standing octopus submission. Gulak makes it to the ropes to break the hold.

Gallagher tags in and he and Gulak slams Tozawa to the mat. Gallagher applies a spider stretch and then tags Gulak back in. Gulak delivers a right hand to Tozawa and then slams him into the corner. Gallagher tags back in and delivers a headbutt to Tozawa. Gallagher delivers an uppercut and goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two. Gallagher drives a knee into Tozawa and tags Gulak back into the match. Gulak kicks Tozawa in the face and goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two. Gallagher tags back in and delivers a right hand to Tozawa. Gallagher grounds Tozawa and stands on his head. Gallagher knocks Alexander to the floor and then he and Gulak double-team Tozawa in the corner. Gulak tags back in and keeps control over Tozawa. Gulak delivers a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two.

Tozawa comes back and delivers a DDT to Gulak. Gallagher and Alexander tag in and Alexander takes control. Alexander delivers an uppercut and then connects with the Neuralizer. Alexander goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out at two. Alexander goes for the Lumbar Check, but Gallagher counters. They exchange roll-ups and then Alexander connects with a Spanish Fly. Alexander goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out at two. Alexander kicks Gallagher in the face and then hits Gulak with an elbow. Gallagher comes back with a dropkick in the corner and goes for the cover, but Tozawa breaks up the cover at two. Gallagher tosses Tozawa back to the floor and tags Gulak back in. They double-team Alexander and Gulak goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Gallagher tags back in and he and Gulak go for a double-suplex, but Alexander lands on his feet and Tozawa tags in.

Alexander and Gulak go to the floor and Tozawa delivers a missile dropkick to Gallagher. Tozawa kicks Gallagher in the midsection and then connects with an enzuiguri. Tozawa delivers a suicide dive and tosses Gallagher back into the ring. Tozawa goes up top and goes for the senton splash, but Gulak pulls Gallagher out of the way. Alexander takes out Gulak on the floor, but Gallagher attacks him from behind. Gallagher delivers an uppercut to Alexander and Gulak slams him into the ring post. Gallagher delivers a headbutt to Tozawa and tags in Gulak. Gulak locks in the Gu-Lock and Tozawa taps out.

Winners: Drew Gulak and Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

-After the match, Alexander and Gulak mouth each other and then we see Drake Maverick in his office again. Maverick says it is clear what needs to happen now. Maverick says next week, Alexander will defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Drew Gulak on next week’s show.

