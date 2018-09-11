9/11/18 Impact conference call with Josh Mathews and Scarlett Bordeaux

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Via Impact Wrestling press release:

“Smoke Show” Scarlett Bordeaux

TELECONFERENCE

“Smoke Show” Scarlett Bordeaux will answer media questions for the first time since arriving in IMPACT Wrestling. She will be the special guest on the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

Josh Mathews also will be on the Teleconference for the first 10 minutes with Bound For Glory updates, plus the latest news before Impact! TV Tapings are held this week in Mexico City.

Bordeaux will discuss her perfect-10 landing in IMPACT Wrestling this summer, plus the stream of men who want to get to know her and the flood of Knockouts who she plans to topple en route to the top.

Bordeaux will make wrestling sexy again, without question.

