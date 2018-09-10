WWE Raw Live Event Results – September 9, 2018 – Biloxi, Mississippi

1. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin

-After the match, Corbin changed the match to No DQ and attacked Balor with a chair.

2. No Disqualification Match

Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Buddy Murphy

4. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated Jinder Mahal and Mojo Rawley (w/Sunil Singh)

5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (c) defeated Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy and The B-Team

6. Kevin Owens defeated Zack Ryder

7. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match (w/Dana Brooke as the Special Guest Referee)

Bayley, Ember Moon, Natalya, and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan

8. WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) defeated Braun Strowman (via Disqualification)

-Ziggler and McIntyre attacked Reigns, but Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins made the save. The Shield triple power-bombed Ziggler through a table to end the show.

