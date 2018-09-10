WWE looking into unique venue For WrestleMania week

According to Pwinsider, WWE officials were at The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, a NYC complex that houses the Metropolitan Opera, The New York Philharmonic, The New York Ballet and more as they are looking at their historic venues for potential use over WrestleMania week next year.

The company is still looking for a location for the 2018 AXXESS event, but the theatrical set-up of the venues in the Lincoln Center Complex would not lend itself to that convention-style event. The feeling is that WWE is looking into he complex for its annual presentation meeting with partners and licensees, its usual jobs fair for military veterans or even another new event.





