Tony Nese defends how WWE is Building 205 Live

While talking football on Twitter yesterday. Tony Nese ended up arguing with a fan that was criticizing the 205 Live product and Nese responded…

Good thing you understood that this tweet was me asking you what you prefer.

— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) September 9, 2018

Yes. It is also a good thing you took the time to respond to my comment and validate its existence. If only WWE would do the same for you !

— Rome And Rains (@romeandrains) September 9, 2018

I’m sure 205 live is what everyone dreams of. But it’s cool, not being on RAW since February shows massive faith from your employer and reason to remain positive ! What am I on about ?

— Rome And Rains (@romeandrains) September 9, 2018

Building a brand from the ground up with the largest company. I knew what I signed up for and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. That type of opportunity is nothing but faith in us. But what do I know, you’re obviously the inside expert.

— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) September 9, 2018





