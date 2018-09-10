Sumie Sakai vs. Tenille Dashwood set for Death Before Dishonor
ROH announced that the Women of Honor title will be defended at Death Before Dishonor on September 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sumie Sakai will defend her title against Tenille Dashwood (formerly known as Emma in WWE).
