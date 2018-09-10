Report: Ticket sales are still weak for Evolution

Sep 10, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Dave Meltzer reports ticket sales are still weak for Evolution:

“The capacity is 14,500. They’ve sold 7,000. About 2,400 of them went to scalpers. I wouldn’t call it bad. The building will probably end up full when all is said and done; but, it’s not nearly as hot a ticket as I expected it to be and the secondary market is not strong at all. It’s much lower than most pay-per-views. I thought it would be because of a heavy push – I thought it would be bigger and in fact, that’s not the case. It’s not a hot ticket at all. It’s not a flop; but, it’s definitely weaker than probably any WWE pay-per-view in a long time.”


(Visited 1 times, 133 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

2 Responses

  1. Obsolete Mule says:
    September 10, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Maybe the sales could be better if they add a bra & panties match, a pudding pool match or a bikini contest. Just saying XD

  2. Pete Haines says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    None of them are good looking enough for a B&P match.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

9/6/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Killer Kross & Josh Mathews

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal