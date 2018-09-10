Report: Ticket sales are still weak for Evolution

Dave Meltzer reports ticket sales are still weak for Evolution:

“The capacity is 14,500. They’ve sold 7,000. About 2,400 of them went to scalpers. I wouldn’t call it bad. The building will probably end up full when all is said and done; but, it’s not nearly as hot a ticket as I expected it to be and the secondary market is not strong at all. It’s much lower than most pay-per-views. I thought it would be because of a heavy push – I thought it would be bigger and in fact, that’s not the case. It’s not a hot ticket at all. It’s not a flop; but, it’s definitely weaker than probably any WWE pay-per-view in a long time.”





