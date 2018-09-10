Renee Young joins the Raw announce team full time

Sep 10, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

Renee Young has officially joined the Raw broadcat team, taking over Jonathan Coachman’s job permanently, becoming the first-ever woman to be part of a broadcast team for WWE’s flagship show.

Young has two Raw broadcasts under her belt already when she temporarily replaced The Coach after he had other duties with The Golf Channel. She can be currently heard on the Mae Young Classic tournament on the WWE Network along with Beth Phoenix and Michael Cole.

The Canadian got a lot of praise from fans and peers when she stepped up to replace Coachman for the first time several weeks ago and she indicated that she would love to continue in that role if the opportunity presents itself in the future.

The Coach will now be doing the pay-per-view Kickoff shows, replacing Young as the anchor. He will start his new position this Sunday with the Hell In A Cell PPV.


