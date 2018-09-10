Renee Young joins the Raw announce team full time

Renee Young has officially joined the Raw broadcat team, taking over Jonathan Coachman’s job permanently, becoming the first-ever woman to be part of a broadcast team for WWE’s flagship show.

Young has two Raw broadcasts under her belt already when she temporarily replaced The Coach after he had other duties with The Golf Channel. She can be currently heard on the Mae Young Classic tournament on the WWE Network along with Beth Phoenix and Michael Cole.

The Canadian got a lot of praise from fans and peers when she stepped up to replace Coachman for the first time several weeks ago and she indicated that she would love to continue in that role if the opportunity presents itself in the future.

The Coach will now be doing the pay-per-view Kickoff shows, replacing Young as the anchor. He will start his new position this Sunday with the Hell In A Cell PPV.

BREAKING: Starting tonight, @ReneeYoungWWE will be the first woman to join the #RAW announce team full-time! https://t.co/UOG4FaAOxI — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2018

I am so so so insanely excited about this! To be the first woman to take over that chair that so many amazingly talented voices and personalities have sat in before me! Thank you to @VinceMcMahon @StephMcMahon @TripleH @MichaelCole and @WWEGraves (and MANY others) ❤️⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/fOKRKlheHE — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) September 10, 2018





