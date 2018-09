NOAH “Global Jr. League 2018 – Day 2” Results – September 9, 2018 – Osaka, Japan

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Maybach Taniguchi, Mitsuya Nagai, and Cody Hall defeated Chang Jian Feng, Lin Dong Xuan, and Yoshiki Inamura

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Hi69, Minoru Tanaka, and Seichi Ikemoto defeated Hajime Ohara, Hitoshi Kumano, and Jyunta Miyawaki

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Go Shiozaki, Atsushi Kotoge, and Kouki Iwasaki defeated Mohammed Yone, Yoshinari Ogawa, and Masao Inoue

4. Takashi Sugiura and Quiet Storm vs. Katsuhiko Nakajima and Masa Kitamiya (Double Countout)

5. Takashi Sugiura and Quiet Storm defeated Katsuhiko Nakajima and Masa Kitamiya

6. Global Jr. League 2018 – Block B

HAYATA [1] vs. YO-HEY [3] (No Contest)

7. Global Jr. League 2018 – Block A

Tadasuke [2] defeated Daisuke Harada [2]

8. GHC Tag Team Championship Match

Naomichi Marufuji and Akitoshi Saito (c) defeated Kenou and Kaito Kiyomiya

—

Global Jr. League 2018 Standings:

Block A

1. Tadasuke [2]

2. Daisuke Harada [2]

3. Hitoshi Kumano [0]

3. Kotaro Suzuki [0]

3. Seiya Morohashi [0]

3. Hajime Ohara [0]

Block B

1. YO-HEY [3]

2. Ikuto Hidaka [2]

3. HAYATA [1]

4. Hi69 [0]

4. Minoru Tanaka [0]

4. Jyunta Miyawaki [0]

