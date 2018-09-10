Justin Credible comments on recent arrest as he is released

As previously reported, former WWE and ECW Superstar Justin Credible was recently arrested for violating his restraining order and was brought up on charges of disorderly conduct, misdemeanor 3rd degree assault and felony criminal violation of a restraining order. WrestlingInc.com reports that Credible (aka PJ Polaco) was bailed out from jail by David Gere, one of the produces of the CREDIBLE documentary project. Credible was held on $50,000 bond.

Wrestling Inc. also released a video of Justin Credible making a statement after being released from the correctional facility. He stated the following:

“I just came out of there. That’s a place I don’t want to be. For all the fans that have supported me, trust me, I’ve been in this business for 25 years and 45 years of my entire f–king life, not to go out like this. Not for you, not for me, not for anything, I will not let you down. I swear to Christ as I stand here today, I will not go back there ever again.”

Polaco reportedly plans on checking into an intense recovery program tomorrow for 30 days in Kent, Connecticut. The producers of the documentary have been chronicling the ups and downs of Polaco’s journey. Apparently, their condition for helping him was that he start a formal treatment program.

Executive producer Douglas Cartelli commented on the situation: “Pete not only needs help through immediate treatment which is set to start next week, but he need to get out of jail, which we were able to arrange [on Saturday]. Pete has been on the right path, but he has recently derailed – again. The hope for Pete as shown in the documentary is to make a complete recovery and win back his life.”

David Gere added: “PJ has been fighting for light and now for his basic freedom, as serious charges and the very real fear of extended imprisonment is hanging hard lover him. Those of us who care greatly for him are fighting with PJ to send away the darkness he has become so accustomed to.”

Credible’s arrest was his second one in the last 30 days. The former ECW world champion is also not allowed to go back to the home of his wife and his family. His critical court date is currently set for October 1.





