Jonathan Coachman comments on being replaced on Raw

Jonathan Coachman, who has been ousted from his commentary role on Raw and replaced by Renee Young, quickly addressed the issue on Twitter, congratulating Renee on making history.

“A sincere congratulations to Renee Young for a much deserved move to the table on Raw. To be part of a team means understanding your strengths and using them to help the team grow,” Coach wrote.

The Coach will remain employed by WWE and will now be tasked with doing the pay-per-view Kickoff shows and maybe also tap in to his old role of doing backstage interviews, something that Young had to do on both Raw and Smackdown over the years.

“I have always embraced with positivity any role asked of me. That will not change,” The Coach continued in the tweet.

After spending nine long years at ESPN, Coach returned to the WWE earlier this year, replacing Booker T on the commentary table. This is his second stint with the company after he spent nearly 10 years from 1999 onwards. He served as backstage interviewer, commentator, and also had on-screen roles like interim General Manager and assistant to Eric Bischoff.

Coachman was instrumental in getting WWE screen time on ESPN and also pushed to have ESPN give WWE its own section which is very popular with the online audience.





