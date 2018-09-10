Hulk Hogan Says The nWo Would Murder The Shield

Hulk Hogan recently spoke with TMZ about his upcoming nWo reunion tour, which starts on October 27th. He commented on the stable’s staying power and how they would do against the Shield…

On The Group’s Staying Power: “It’s been over 20 years and it’s still the talk of the wrestling business,.”

On The Shield: “We would murder the bums, brother! We would kill em! I used to wrestle with Roman Reigns’ dad! You’ve seen pictures of me holding Roman Reigns as a baby, come on! We taught them ALMOST everything we know.”





