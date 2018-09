Edge booked to appear on Smackdown 1000

Pwinsider reports that a WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion is set to appear at Smackdown 1000 in October. That star is Adam “Edge” Copeland has been booked. WWE is planning to load up the show and bring in several stars from the past, similar to Raw 1000.





(Visited 1 times, 26 visits today)