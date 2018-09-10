DDP explains his involvement in All In and friendship with Dusty Rhodes

Speaking to WSVN-TV entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet following All In, Diamond Dallas Page described how and why he was involved in the show.

DDP said that Dusty Rhodes always used to tell him that he had five friends and every time he counts them, he is one of them. “That meant a lot to me,” Page said fighting back tears. “So when he passed, Cody called me and said Dusty – because he always calls him Dusty – ‘Dusty told me right before he passed that he had five friends and you’re on that list.’”

DDP mentioned that hearing it from Cody took that meaning to a different level and when All In came around and the idea of having both Cody and Aldis come down with a team was floated, well, he was all in!

“Three guys who couldn’t have been any closer besides me were Ray Lloyd who is Glacier and Tommy Dreamer,” DDP added, also noting that Cody’s brother-in-law, father-in-law, and dog were present as well. “It was like super special and it was super emotional. We were all looking at each other trying not to cry.”

Page said that he told Cody he’ll do whatever he wants on the show even if he wants him to drop a Diamond Cutter, something that he doesn’t want to do anymore unless WWE calls him and tells him to do one.

“I’ve been offered $10,000. I’m not hitting that mat anymore,” DDP said. “But for Cody, I told him if you need me for anything, I said I’m there and I wouldn’t charge him nothing. I’m sure plenty of people got paid a lot of money to be there, I took nothing and I won’t take nothing from him.”





