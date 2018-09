Cody Rhodes vs. Nick Aldis II will headline NWA 70th Anniversary show

Cody Rhodes vs. Nick Aldis II will headline The Big 70th anniversary show which will also reintroduce the NWA National Heavyweight Championship.

The Oct. 21 event could also feature NWA Women’s Titleholder Jazz.

Billy Corgan has also said the brand’s vacant tag belts will be a focus again soon.

(Visited 1 times, 65 visits today)