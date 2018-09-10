Amber Nova In the voting for Maxim cover girl

Amber Nova, who joined our show show earlier this year, is in the running to be your next Maxim Cover Girl. Help her out and go vote!

✨Please Vote for me to be your Next #MaximCoverGirl2019 To vote for me go to @MaximMag to their recent posts!✨Tag Me!

💫Official voting begins Sept 10th 4pm EDT, go to this link to votehttps://t.co/hmD0C1QwAU

Thank you so much for everyone’s support, love and kindness! pic.twitter.com/YRWQ6M50AR — Amber Nova🔧 (@AmberNova73) September 8, 2018





