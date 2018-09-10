AJPW “The Road to the 6th Royal Road Tournament – Day 2” Results – September 9, 2018 – Murayama, Japan

Sep 10, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Black Menso~re defeated Aizawa No.1

2. Evolution (Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato) defeated Tsuyoshi Kikuchi and Black Tiger VII

3. Kotaro Suzuki defeated Atsushi Maruyama

4. Naoya Nomura and Yoshitatsu defeated KAI and Gianni Valletta

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Zeus, Jun Akiyama, and Takao Omori defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee, Dylan James, and Koji Iwamoto)

6. The Road to the 6th Royal Road Tournament Tag Team Match
Violent Giants (Suwama and Shuji Ishikawa) defeated NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara and Yuma Aoyagi)

