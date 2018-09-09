WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – September 8, 2018 – Amarillo, Texas
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The New Day (c) defeated SAnitY and The Bar
2. Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows) defeated Harper
3. Mixed Tag Team Match
Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega
4. The Miz defeated R-Truth
5. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Carmella
6. WWE United States Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy
7. Asuka and Naomi defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
8. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe
(Visited 1 times, 24 visits today)