WWE ranks The Undertaker’s top five rivals

Sep 9, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

View this post on Instagram

#TheUndertaker had his share of rivals…

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

(Visited 1 times, 83 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

One Response

  1. Havok says:
    September 9, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Triple h is not his best feud. Give me a break

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

9/6/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Killer Kross & Josh Mathews

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal