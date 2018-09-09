WWE has changed their plans for Asuka

A heel turn has been talked about for several weeks but, according to Bryan Alvarez, it looks like those plans may have changed.

Here is what he said on Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Live when he was asked about the Asuka heel turn rumors:

“They’ve been talking about Asuka potentially going heel for a while now. But then they ended up turning Becky Lynch so maybe they won’t turn her.”

WOL co-host Mike Sempervive asked if this was just a rumor that spiraled out of control but Alvarez confirmed that there were definitely talks in #WWE about turning her heel. Alvarez said, “They’ve been talking about it but something else happened.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

