Stardom “5STAR Grand Prix 2018 – Day 6” Results – September 9, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan
1. Three-Way Match
AZM defeated Ruaka and Leo Onozaki
2. Red Block Match
Konami defeated Kimber Lee
3. Blue Block Match
Kelly Klein defeated Jamie Hayter
4. Hanan defeated Natsu Sumire
5. Three-Way Tag Team Match
Rachael Ellering and Nicole Savoy defeated Oedo Tai (Kagetsu and Hana Kimura) and Mayu Iwatani and Shiki Shibusawa
6. Red Block Match
Natsuko Tora defeated Tam Nakano
7. Red Block Match
Jungle Kyona vs. Utami Hayashishita (Time-Limit Draw)
8. Blue Block Match
Momo Watanabe vs. Hazuki (Time-Limit Draw)
(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)