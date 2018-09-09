Stardom “5STAR Grand Prix 2018 – Day 6” Results – September 9, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Three-Way Match

AZM defeated Ruaka and Leo Onozaki

2. Red Block Match

Konami defeated Kimber Lee

3. Blue Block Match

Kelly Klein defeated Jamie Hayter

4. Hanan defeated Natsu Sumire

5. Three-Way Tag Team Match

Rachael Ellering and Nicole Savoy defeated Oedo Tai (Kagetsu and Hana Kimura) and Mayu Iwatani and Shiki Shibusawa

6. Red Block Match

Natsuko Tora defeated Tam Nakano

7. Red Block Match

Jungle Kyona vs. Utami Hayashishita (Time-Limit Draw)

8. Blue Block Match

Momo Watanabe vs. Hazuki (Time-Limit Draw)

