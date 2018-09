SHINE 53 Results – September 8, 2018 – Queens, New York

1. SHINE Championship Tournament – Round 1

Ivelisse defeated Candy Cartwright

2. SHINE Championship Tournament – Round 1

Allysin Kay defeated Brandi Lauren

3. SHINE Championship Tournament – Round 1

Mercedes Martinez defeated Stormie Lee

4. SHINE Championship Tournament – Round 1

Santana Garrett defeated Priscilla Kelly

5. SHINE Championship Tournament – Semi Final

Mercedes Martinez defeated Ivelisse

6. SHINE Championship Tournament – Semi Final

Santana Garrett defeated Allysin Kay

7. SHINE Tag Team Championship Match

Twisted Sisterz (Holidead and Thunder Rosa) (c) defeated The Cutie Pie Club (Kiera Hogan and Dementia D’Rose)

8. SHINE Championship Tournament – Final

Santana Garrett defeated Mercedes Martinez

