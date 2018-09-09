MVP talks about never having a main event run in WWE

“I wouldn’t say regret because it was never something I could control. So you can’t ever really have regrets over things you literally have no control of. Should I have been a WWE Champion? A lot of people seem to think so and I certainly do because anytime you lace up your boots, you do it to be the absolute best. But there are some legends like Mr. Perfect and Scott Hall – guys who were definitely top-tier with amazing careers that never really had the chance to hold the top belt. But that’s fine, because at the end of the day, like I said, I look at my body of work and I’m in the history books and was one of the longest-reigning United States Champions in history. I’ve been a champion at every promotion I’ve been at, so I would have liked a chance to show that I could have been a top champion, but I don’t think it takes away from my overall history.”

source: mirror.co.uk

