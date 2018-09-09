GCW “The Nick Gage Invitational 3: Thy Kingdom Come” Results – September 8, 2018 – Villa Park, Illinois
1. The Nick Gage Invitational 3 – Opening Round
Jimmy Lloyd defeated Shlak
2. The Nick Gage Invitational 3 – Opening Round
Nick Gage defeated Scotty Vortekz
3. The Nick Gage Invitational 3 – Opening Round
Isami Kodaka defeated G-Raver
4. The Nick Gage Invitational 3 – Opening Round – 109 Degree Below Zero Deathmatch
Markus Crane defeated Dysfunction
5. The Nick Gage Invitational 3 – Opening Round
Masashi Takeda defeated Alex Colon
6. Kyle the Beast defeated Isaias Velazquez
7. GCW Extreme Championship – Four-Way Match
PCO defeated Tony Deppen (c), Nate Webb, and Gringo Loco
8. The Nick Gage Invitational 3 – Final
Masashi Takeda defeated Nick Gage, Isami Kodaka, and Markus Crane