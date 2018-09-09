GCW “The Nick Gage Invitational 3: Thy Kingdom Come” Results – September 8, 2018 – Villa Park, Illinois

Sep 9, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. The Nick Gage Invitational 3 – Opening Round
Jimmy Lloyd defeated Shlak

2. The Nick Gage Invitational 3 – Opening Round
Nick Gage defeated Scotty Vortekz

3. The Nick Gage Invitational 3 – Opening Round
Isami Kodaka defeated G-Raver

4. The Nick Gage Invitational 3 – Opening Round – 109 Degree Below Zero Deathmatch
Markus Crane defeated Dysfunction

5. The Nick Gage Invitational 3 – Opening Round
Masashi Takeda defeated Alex Colon

6. Kyle the Beast defeated Isaias Velazquez

7. GCW Extreme Championship – Four-Way Match
PCO defeated Tony Deppen (c), Nate Webb, and Gringo Loco

8. The Nick Gage Invitational 3 – Final
Masashi Takeda defeated Nick Gage, Isami Kodaka, and Markus Crane

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

9/6/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Killer Kross & Josh Mathews

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal