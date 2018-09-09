Former WWE writer Dave Lagana has nothing bad to say about working for Vince McMahon

Former Impact & WWE Writer Dave Lagana Has Nothing Bad to Say About Working for Vince McMahon, Praises Vince’s Accomplishments, Says It Was Really Bad at Impact When He Worked There

The Taz Show recently interviewed former WWE producer and writer Dave Lagana, who spoke about working for Vince McMahon Below are some highlights (transcript via Michael McClead and Wrestlezone.com).

Dave Lagana on working for Vince McMahon:

“I have nothing bad to say about him [Vince McMahon]. He took the company from three billion to nine billion dollars in one year. He’s pretty good, so for everyone that hates him for the Roman Reigns booking, show me what you’ve tripled in one year with your business. I learned more from him than anybody.”

Lagana on the education from working for Vince McMahon:

“It was like a master class…I would have paid to have worked there at that time. I paid $100,000 to go to college and I didn’t get 1/100th of the education I got working for him. I read a lot of people say a lot of negative stuff about him, like he’s out of touch. Ok, show me your business. Show me what you’ve built. He’s insane; but, everybody’s insane…He’s been fighting a world that has told him he couldn’t do it and I think the end of this story – by the way I have no insider information – is him selling the company to a giant media conglomerate for $10 billion. I think that’s the end of the story.”

On working for Impact Wrestling:

“It was bad there. It was real bad. Every year you think it couldn’t get any worse. Oh, we lost Spike. Oh, we lost DA [Destination America]. Samoa Joe just showed up at #NXT. They found new ways to water torture us working there.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

