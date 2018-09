EVOLVE 113 Results – September 8, 2018 – Queens, New York

1. 6-Way Match

Anthony Henry defeated Facade, Harlem Bravado, Jon Davis, Josh Briggs, and Jason Kincaid

2. Non-Title Match

JD Drake defeated Joey Janela

3. Chris Dickinson defeated Stokely Hathaway

4. EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

Chris Dickinson and Jaka (c) defeated The Skulk (Alanis and Ruff)

5. Teacher vs. Student

Austin Theory (w/Priscilla Kelly) defeated AR Fox (w/The Skulk)

6. EVOLVE Championship Match

Shane Strickland (c) defeated Tracy Williams

Dark Match

The Velveteen Dream defeated Darby Allin

