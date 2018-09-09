Curt Hawkins has some advice for wrestlers who want to leave WWE

“I try to give them my perspective. I had a great time on the indies. The experience was cool and I did some cool things, so, I love pro wrestling but it was a lot of hard work and a lot of hustle. A lot of ‘Lonely Virgil’ moments where you have to suck it up. That autograph line is not never ending wherever you go. There are moments where you have to check your ego and I don’t think that a lot of guys who have not done it don’t understand what the experience is like. If you do a good job and consistently work somewhere, and not work a lazy match and just take someone’s money, because I was doing the opposite. I told them that they don’t have to pay me this much, but that I would like to be involved with storylines and feuds and earn rapport of the fans where people are coming to see ‘The Prince of Queens’ Brian Myers and not Curt Hawkins, so that was my business philosophy.”

(Visited 1 times, 84 visits today)