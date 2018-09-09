Combat Zone Wrestling 9/8 Down With Ths Sickness Voorhees, NJ results, featuring Chris Ca$h Memorial Ladder Match, major title changes

Combat Zone Wrestling returned last night to Voorhees, NJ

and the Coliseum for the annual Chris Ca$h Memorial Down

With The Sickness show. The show began, as it does yearly,

with Down With The Sickness from Disturbed and the locker

room coming to ringside.

Sadly this year, DJ Hyde also had to induct former multiple

time CZW Tag Team Champion Nate Hatred (tragically killed in

a car accident last week into the CZW Hall Of Fame) with a

ten bell salute. Hyde remembered those who’ve died over the

years from CZW, including Hatred, Ca$h, Trent Acid, Brain

Damage and JC Bailey. Longtime Hatred manager and friend

Dewey Donovan was also present and gave a heartfelt

remembrance.

Match results:

* Brandon Kirk defeated Max Caster (with The Shook Crew) by

pinfall, after various shenanigans including staple guns and

random Shook Crew interference. Post-match Bobby Orlando‘s

“pet goat” (if you don’t already know, don’t ask) got

stapled and punted out into the crowd.

* Anthony Greene (with The Platinum Hunnies) defeated. Dan

O’Hare by pinfall after interference including The Platinum

Hunnies pulling the referee out of the ring as he was

counting a sure O’Hare pinfall.

* Mance Warner defeated Conor Claxton by pinfall in another

bloody match, after involvement by both Kit Osbourne and

Brandon Kirk from “The Office”, and then Mitch Vallen coming

in to take them out allowing Warner the pinfall.

* In the CZW Tag Team title match, BLK OUT (with the

returning Rob Ziccardi) defeated The Rep (with Maven

Bentley) in a great brawl to become the new CZW Tag Team

Champions, after a miss when Nate Carter went to nail was

going for the kill until Blk Jeez moved out of the way and

BLK OUT went to the finish with a Ruckus moonsault and BLK

JEEZ Stomp for the pinfall and the title.

* In the post-intermission match, The Shook Crew defeated

newcomers The Massage Boys. Despite the cheesy gimmick,

these two were very smooth in the ring and I hope they make

a return. Post-match, Young Dumb And Broke (Ellis Taylor,

Charlie Tiger, Griffith McCoy, Jordan Oliver and Valentina

Vazquez jumped The Massage Boys.

* In match two of the #1 Contender’s Tournament for MJF’s

World Heavyweight Title (aka Opportunity For An Opportunity

Tournament), RSP defeated Joe Gacy by pinfall . Post-match,

Smart Mark Sterling and CPA of “MJF Management” jumped RSP

and said that MJF would take him out.

* In the Fatal Four Way that became a CZW Wired Title match,

Eddy Blackwater defeated Ace Austin, Jordan Oliver and KC

Navarro to become the new CZW Wired Champion. Austin had

just won the Wired Title the night before at the Rockstar

Pro Wrestling show in Dayton, OH.

* In the main event Down With The Sickness ladder match,

John Silver defeated Alex Reynolds in a wild match that went

into the crowd, that wound up involving tabes, 2 ladders and

chairs when Silver chokeslammed Reynolds through two

stacked tables.

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to the Coliseum in Voorhees,

NJ on October 13 with a scheduled 8:00 pm bell time. Matches

announced are: CZW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. the

returning David Starr, Mance Warner vs. RSP in the finals of

the #1 Contender’s Tournament for MJF’s World Heavyweight

Title, and Conor Claxton vs. Mitch Vallen

Tickets are available now at CZWtickets.ticketfly.com

NOTES: CZW moved over to the other side of the large area,

off the turf where they had been, to the basketball court

half of that part of the building; which allowed fans to

bring food and drinks (in response to numerous fan requests)

in for the first time since CZW moved to the Coliseum last

winter, The background for taping set up was slightly

different, but with an identical amount seating.

