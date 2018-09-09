Combat Zone Wrestling 9/8 Down With Ths Sickness Voorhees, NJ results, featuring Chris Ca$h Memorial Ladder Match, major title changes
Combat Zone Wrestling returned last night to Voorhees, NJ
and the Coliseum for the annual Chris Ca$h Memorial Down
With The Sickness show. The show began, as it does yearly,
with Down With The Sickness from Disturbed and the locker
room coming to ringside.
Sadly this year, DJ Hyde also had to induct former multiple
time CZW Tag Team Champion Nate Hatred (tragically killed in
a car accident last week into the CZW Hall Of Fame) with a
ten bell salute. Hyde remembered those who’ve died over the
years from CZW, including Hatred, Ca$h, Trent Acid, Brain
Damage and JC Bailey. Longtime Hatred manager and friend
Dewey Donovan was also present and gave a heartfelt
remembrance.
Match results:
* Brandon Kirk defeated Max Caster (with The Shook Crew) by
pinfall, after various shenanigans including staple guns and
random Shook Crew interference. Post-match Bobby Orlando‘s
“pet goat” (if you don’t already know, don’t ask) got
stapled and punted out into the crowd.
* Anthony Greene (with The Platinum Hunnies) defeated. Dan
O’Hare by pinfall after interference including The Platinum
Hunnies pulling the referee out of the ring as he was
counting a sure O’Hare pinfall.
* Mance Warner defeated Conor Claxton by pinfall in another
bloody match, after involvement by both Kit Osbourne and
Brandon Kirk from “The Office”, and then Mitch Vallen coming
in to take them out allowing Warner the pinfall.
* In the CZW Tag Team title match, BLK OUT (with the
returning Rob Ziccardi) defeated The Rep (with Maven
Bentley) in a great brawl to become the new CZW Tag Team
Champions, after a miss when Nate Carter went to nail was
going for the kill until Blk Jeez moved out of the way and
BLK OUT went to the finish with a Ruckus moonsault and BLK
JEEZ Stomp for the pinfall and the title.
* In the post-intermission match, The Shook Crew defeated
newcomers The Massage Boys. Despite the cheesy gimmick,
these two were very smooth in the ring and I hope they make
a return. Post-match, Young Dumb And Broke (Ellis Taylor,
Charlie Tiger, Griffith McCoy, Jordan Oliver and Valentina
Vazquez jumped The Massage Boys.
* In match two of the #1 Contender’s Tournament for MJF’s
World Heavyweight Title (aka Opportunity For An Opportunity
Tournament), RSP defeated Joe Gacy by pinfall . Post-match,
Smart Mark Sterling and CPA of “MJF Management” jumped RSP
and said that MJF would take him out.
* In the Fatal Four Way that became a CZW Wired Title match,
Eddy Blackwater defeated Ace Austin, Jordan Oliver and KC
Navarro to become the new CZW Wired Champion. Austin had
just won the Wired Title the night before at the Rockstar
Pro Wrestling show in Dayton, OH.
* In the main event Down With The Sickness ladder match,
John Silver defeated Alex Reynolds in a wild match that went
into the crowd, that wound up involving tabes, 2 ladders and
chairs when Silver chokeslammed Reynolds through two
stacked tables.
Combat Zone Wrestling returns to the Coliseum in Voorhees,
NJ on October 13 with a scheduled 8:00 pm bell time. Matches
announced are: CZW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. the
returning David Starr, Mance Warner vs. RSP in the finals of
the #1 Contender’s Tournament for MJF’s World Heavyweight
Title, and Conor Claxton vs. Mitch Vallen
Tickets are available now at CZWtickets.ticketfly.com
NOTES: CZW moved over to the other side of the large area,
off the turf where they had been, to the basketball court
half of that part of the building; which allowed fans to
bring food and drinks (in response to numerous fan requests)
in for the first time since CZW moved to the Coliseum last
winter, The background for taping set up was slightly
different, but with an identical amount seating.