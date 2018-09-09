CM Punk is still MMA training: “Yeah, of course”

Sep 9, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

In an interview with 411Mania.com, CM Punk was asked if he is still doing MMA training:

“Yeah, of course. From January until my fight, I was inundated with offers to do all kinds of other stuff, but focus had to be on the fight and the camp and all that stuff. So, what I’m doing now since my fight is I’m finishing all these other projects that I’ve been doing. Today’s my first day off from a four-week movie shoot. It’s week three, and this is like the first day that I’m off. Prior to that, I was up in Toronto working on a Soska Sisters remake of the legendary [David] Cronenberg film, Rabid. It’s a film I’m working on now. They’re kind of futzing with the title, but I think they’ve settled on Girl on the Third Floor. And there’s a whole bunch of other stuff in the queue I’m kinda just working on and working my way through. As soon as I wrap here, I’ll be right back in the gym.”

