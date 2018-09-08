WWE NXT Live Event Results – September 7, 2018 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sep 8, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Ricochet and War Raiders defeated The Undisputed ERA

2. Heavy Machinery defeated The Forgotten Sons

3. Dakota Kai defeated Aliyah

4. Tyler Breeze defeated Dan Matha

5. Lars Sullivan defeated Marcel Barthel

6. Johnny Gargano defeated Lars Sullivan (via Disqualification)

7. Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross defeated Shayna Baszler and Vanessa Borne

8. NXT Championship Match
Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated Dominik Dijakovic

