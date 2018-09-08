WWE DVD release schedule for the Fall

WWE released some details on upcoming DVD releases. You can check those out below (via PWInsider)

WWE Summerslam 2018 – September 28

The Showstopper Unreleased: Shawn Michaels – October 2 – “Shawn Michaels has had legendary bouts with Bret Hart, Kurt Angle, John Cena, Triple H, and many others.

The WWE Universe may be familiar with many of them, but there were several excellent matches that have never made it to DVD. Now fans can own some of the Heartbreak Kid’s greatest matches that have never been released on WWE home video before.”

WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 – October 16

AJ Styles’ Most Phenomenal Matches – November 6 – “The most phenomenal matches of AJ Styles’ first two years in WWE. No superstar wowed the audience during that time quite like “P1” AJ Styles. Featuring battles with John Cena, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Chris Jericho, and more.”

