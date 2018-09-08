WWE bringing back a defunct championship?

Sep 8, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
If its the Hardcore, hopefully the 24/7 rules comes with it, that could at least give most of the “we’ve got nothing for you” people another option to get them involved each month.
I really hope it ISN’T the Hardcore title. They don’t even do hardcore matches anymore.
REALLY… oy just bring a TV title so its defended every week or other week. we don’t need european cause pete dunn and hardcore oi
