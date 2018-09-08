The Rock could join WWE for three major appearances

Joe Peisich claimed that WWE is currently in negotiations with The Rock. According to Peisich, WWE is hoping to line up The Rock for three appearances that would take place over the next year.

The appearances would include the Smackdown 1000th episode that’s set for for October 16, the 2019 Royal Rumble in January, and WrestleMania 35 set for the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

(Visited 1 times, 218 visits today)