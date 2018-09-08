The Rock could join WWE for three major appearances
Joe Peisich claimed that WWE is currently in negotiations with The Rock. According to Peisich, WWE is hoping to line up The Rock for three appearances that would take place over the next year.
The appearances would include the Smackdown 1000th episode that’s set for for October 16, the 2019 Royal Rumble in January, and WrestleMania 35 set for the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Unless SD 1000 is 3 hours, we really don’t need Rock on that show cause he’ll just take up too much time from the rest of the roster. Not saying it wouldn’t be good but WWE’s current format for their shows just doesn’t really utilize their roster very well.
Isn’t Rock one of the main reasons they even call the show Smackdown? IMO even if it’s for a non-wrestling segment, he should try to be there if he can.
I get what you mean Kyle but if you think the 1000th show will do much to progress anything other than 1, maybe 2 storylines then you’re mistaken. It’ll be a nostalgic trip and I expect it’ll be three hours, filled with video packages, nostalgic acts in the ring, pre-prepared interviews and a 30 minute Rock segment to kick off the show, with Vince or Shane, of course. It’ll be as the Raw celebratory shows are.