Stardom “5STAR Grand Prix 2018 – Day 5” Results – September 8, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan
1. Handicap Match
Kelly Klein defeated Ruaka and Leo Onozaki
2. Three-Way Tag Team Match
Oedo Tai (Hana Kimura and Natsu Sumire) defeated Queen’s Quest (Konami and AZM) and Tam Nakano and Shiki Shibusawa
3. Red Block Match
Rachael Ellering defeated Natsuko Tora
4. Blue Block Match
Hazuki defeated Jamie Hayter
5. Red Block Match
Utami Hayashishita defeated Kimber Lee
6. Blue Block Match
Mayu Iwatani defeated Nicole Savoy
7. Blue Block Match
Saki Kashima defeated Momo Watanabe
8. Red Block Match
Jungle Kyona vs. Konami (Time-Limit Draw)
