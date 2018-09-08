Stardom “5STAR Grand Prix 2018 – Day 5” Results – September 8, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Handicap Match

Kelly Klein defeated Ruaka and Leo Onozaki

2. Three-Way Tag Team Match

Oedo Tai (Hana Kimura and Natsu Sumire) defeated Queen’s Quest (Konami and AZM) and Tam Nakano and Shiki Shibusawa

3. Red Block Match

Rachael Ellering defeated Natsuko Tora

4. Blue Block Match

Hazuki defeated Jamie Hayter

5. Red Block Match

Utami Hayashishita defeated Kimber Lee

6. Blue Block Match

Mayu Iwatani defeated Nicole Savoy

7. Blue Block Match

Saki Kashima defeated Momo Watanabe

8. Red Block Match

Jungle Kyona vs. Konami (Time-Limit Draw)

