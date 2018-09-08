Source: Lesnar has not signed a contract for Daniel Cormier fight





The Wrestling News Observer reports that Brock Lesnar has yet to sign a contract for a heavyweight title fight with Daniel Cormier, although he is currently training as though the fight will happen.

As of now, it’s still believed that the fight will happen in 2019. Cormier previously hinted that the fight could happen during SuperB owl weekend on February 2nd, but it could be too early if he decides to defend his light heavyweight title first, as he has said he would.

Meanwhile, Lesnar has already been tested by USADA three times and has dropped weight. He has been doing “hard fight training” at 270, lower than he was when he was last with UFC.

